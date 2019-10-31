5.4 C
Thursday, October 31, 2019
Province introduces interpretation amendment act to allow for a future move to permanent DST

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced that it has introduced the interpretation amendment act to allow for a future move to permanent daylight saving time.

According to the Government, 93 percent of British Columbian respondents indicated support for the change in a record-breaking public engagement.

The bill will amend legislation that enabled the bi-annual change from standard to daylight time and will rename the Province’s time zone as Pacific time.

The Province says the change will not affect the long-standing ability of certain local areas in the North and Kootenays to remain on mountain time, as they have for decades.

The move to year-round DST is planned to be brought into effect at a time that maintains alignment with Washington, Oregon, California and Yukon, which are all in the process of creating or enacting similar legislation.

Scott Brooks
