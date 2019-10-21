1.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province of BC makes updates to better protect people’s finances
NewsRegional

Province of BC makes updates to better protect people’s finances

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Finance is making updates to the Financial Institutions Act and Credit Union Incorporation Act in an effort to better protect the financial interests of British Columbians.

According to the Minister of Finance, Carole James, the updates will allow the Financial Institutions Commission to have the tools needed to respond quickly to new and emerging risks.

James says citizens can feel confident knowing that the updates will better protect their financial interests.

“The financial world moves quickly, and British Columbia needs a modern system where our financial regulators, like the Financial Institutions Commission, have the tools to respond quickly to new and emerging risks. British Columbians can feel confident knowing that these updates will better protect their financial interests today and into the future.”

To keep the legislation updated and modern, the Province says it is required to review the Financial Institutions Act and Credit Union Incorporation Act every ten years.

The Province says these updates are consistent with federal standards, as well as legislation in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

For more information on the updates, you can visit the Province’s website.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleProvince introduces new legislation to better protect residents from fraud

RECENT STORIES

News

Province introduces new legislation to better protect residents from fraud

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has introduced changes to legislation that will give the B.C. Securities...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John to host public consultation to establish a community foundation

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has announced that it is beginning public consultation...
Read more
News

Charlie Lake Fire Department to visit residents this Thursday for Smoke Detector Safety Check

Scott Brooks -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - This Thursday, October 24, the Charlie Lake Fire Department will be making their rounds in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Green leader casts ballot in B.C. riding, calls election a climate...

Canadian Press -
SIDNEY, B.C. — Green Leader Elizabeth May says she spent the early part of her day sending messages of thanks to young children from...

1st Annual Small Business Week with the FSJ Chamber of Commerce

Financial Empowerment classes with Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

Busy weekend for NPSS Grizzlies Volleyball and Cross Country

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.