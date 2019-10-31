Province of BC to introduce proposed amendments to the Election Act

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia is introducing proposed amendments to the Provincial Election Act.

According to the Government, these proposed changes will pave the way for the use of modern technology to make voting in provincial elections faster and easier, encourage young people to vote and introduce other improvements to the electoral process.

The Government says the proposed changes to voting administration rules are the most significant in nearly 25 years as it will give Elections B.C. the ability to take advantage of new technology, such as vote-counting equipment to tabulate paper ballots to quickly record votes.

Other proposed changes are aimed at increasing voter participation, such as maintaining a list of future voters for youth aged 16 and 17 years.

For more information on the proposed changes, you can visit elections.bc.ca.