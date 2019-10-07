Province seeking public feedback on how best to protect young workers in the workplace

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is seeking public feedback on how best to protect children and youth in the workplace.

According to the Government, until recently, there have been few limits on conditions for young workers, allowing them to perform jobs in hazardous situations or environments.

As a result, young workers are injured on the job every year, with WorkSafeBC data reporting over $1.1 million paid in job-related disability claims for workers aged 14 years or younger between 2007 and 2017.

In May 2019, the Government passed amendments to the Employment Standards Act that raise the minimum working age from 12 to 16 years, with 14-and 15-year-olds allowed to perform light work.

Currently, the Province is seeking input so young people can gain valuable work experience and earn some money while ensuring the safety of their health and development.

The deadline to take part in the public input is November 15, 2019.

Engagements can be made online through the Province’s website.