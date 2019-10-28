-9.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 28, 2019
Forest Fire. Photo by BC Wildfire Service
News

Province seeks input on modernizing Emergency Program Act

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is looking at modernizing its emergency management legislation and is asking British Columbians for their input.

According to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, the Government is seeking emergency management expertise and experience to ensure that modernized legislation is responsive to B.C.’s needs in the future.

The Province says, in order to gather input on the proposed legislative changes, they are releasing a discussion paper for comment, outlining the proposed direction for modernized emergency management legislation.

Individuals or organizations interested in taking part can provide their feedback until January 31, 2020.

Feedback on the discussion paper can be provided by email to EmergencyProgramAct@gov.bc.ca.

A copy of the discussion paper, along with instructions on how to provide feedback can be found on the Province’s website.

