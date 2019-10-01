5.8 C
A crop of mature peas. File Photo
NewsRegional

Province to hold public meetings to hear feedback on growing farming, protecting farmland

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Agriculture is starting to hold public meetings this week for farmers and producers to have their say on how to encourage farming and protecting farmland throughout British Columbia.

British Columbians are encouraged to share their insights and opinions on how to best address challenges such as supporting farmers and ranchers in the Agricultural Land Reserve and to help new or young farmers become established on the land and in business.

According to Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, the Government’s top priority is protecting farmland and increasing food production.

Popham also says the Province is working hard in expanding B.C.’s agricultural industry.

“Helping farmers, protecting farmland and increasing food production are top priorities for our government, and we want to continue the momentum we’ve created – it’s driving the success of this sector in our province. Our government is working hard to expand B.C.’s agriculture industry. We are increasing access to locally grown and raised food, and helping rural communities diversify their economies and create sustainable jobs.”

Public meetings are scheduled to be held across the province, with one scheduled to take place in Dawson Creek on October 2, 2019.

Following the public meetings, a summary report will then be prepared and made public.

For more information on public engagement for agriculture, you can visit the Province’s website.

Election News

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleElection signs can be a safety issue for visually impaired in Montreal
Next articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Truck loggers send a message

Local Events

