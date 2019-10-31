2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 31, 2019
News

Province to open more emergency shelter spaces across BC

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced that it is opening more emergency shelter spaces across the Province.

According to the Government, people in need of a warm, safe place to go during the colder months will have access to additional emergency shelter spaces through the Province’s temporary and extreme weather response shelter programs.

This season, the Province says it will be opening over 1,300 temporary shelter spaces and over 820 extreme weather response shelter spaces.

These emergency shelters supplement the more than 2,000 permanent, year-round emergency shelter spaces.

The Government says it will continue to work with municipalities and communities to increase temporary and extreme weather spaces this winter.

Extreme weather response shelters will be available from November 1, 2019, until March 31, 2020.

To find a shelter, you can visit the Province’s website.

