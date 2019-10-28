Province to provide $11 million in grants to PACs and DPACs

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is providing approximately $11 million in Community Gaming Grants to 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils.

According to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, these grants will support parents who are committed to enriching students’ learning experiences with extracurricular activities.

Schools receive PAC funding each year to provide students from kindergarten to Grade 12 with a variety of extracurricular experiences.

Community Gaming Grants provide up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations throughout the Province each year.

Every year, commercial gambling generates revenue that the Government of B.C. invests in key services such as health care and education.

For more information on the B.C. Community Gaming Grant, you can visit the Province’s website.