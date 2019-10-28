-8.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province to provide $11 million in grants to PACs and DPACs
NewsRegional

Province to provide $11 million in grants to PACs and DPACs

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is providing approximately $11 million in Community Gaming Grants to 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils.

According to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, these grants will support parents who are committed to enriching students’ learning experiences with extracurricular activities.

Schools receive PAC funding each year to provide students from kindergarten to Grade 12 with a variety of extracurricular experiences.

Community Gaming Grants provide up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations throughout the Province each year.

Every year, commercial gambling generates revenue that the Government of B.C. invests in key services such as health care and education.

For more information on the B.C. Community Gaming Grant, you can visit the Province’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSchool District 60 hosts Second Annual Punkin Chuckin Challenge
Next articleDr. Kearney Middle School to hold Haunted House to raise funds for student initatives

RECENT STORIES

News

Dr. Kearney Middle School to hold Haunted House to raise funds for student initatives

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A group of students will be holding a Halloween-themed fundraiser event this week at...
Read more
News

School District 60 hosts Second Annual Punkin Chuckin Challenge

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students from across School District 60 came together to throw pumpkins for the sake...
Read more
News

Northern B.C. dog trainers receive BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -The BC SPCA’s list of AnimalKind accredited dog trainers has grown by two companies serving...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern B.C. dog trainers receive BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -The BC SPCA’s list of AnimalKind accredited dog trainers has grown by two companies serving northern B.C. Sit Pretty Pet Services...

Contract awarded for Highway 29 realignment, bridge replacement

Lumberjack landmark will be remembered

Province seeks input on modernizing Emergency Program Act

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.