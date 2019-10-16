Province to provide $6.5 million for caribou habitat restoration

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be providing $6.5 million over three years for caribou habitat restoration.

According to the Government, the funding will be administered to qualifying organizations through the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation’s Caribou Habitat Restoration Fund.

The Province says human influence on the landscape, including forestry, mining and roadbuilding, has altered caribou habitat and that projects pursued under the fund will focus on restoring habitat through both functional and ecological approaches.

The Province granted an initial $2 million to HCTF in April 2018 to implement a caribou habitat restoration program.

Applications for the funding can be made to the HCTF by no later than November 1, 2019.

To apply for funding and for more information, you can visit the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation’s website at hctf.ca