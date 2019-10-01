5.8 C
Province to provide funding for urban deer management projects

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – To help fund urban deer management projects, the Government of British Columbia is providing up to $100,000 in funding.

According to the Government, local governments and First Nations communities involved in operational or research projects for urban deer population control can submit a funding application on or before October 30, 2019.

Proposals submitted after this date will not be considered.

The Province says eligible proposals will be evaluated by members of the Provincial Urban Deer Advisory Committee, with final funding decisions to be made in November.

This funding is to help fund urban deer management projects as under the 2019-20 Provincial Urban Deer Cost-share Program.

A copy of the 2019-20 Urban Deer Cost-share Program application guide can be found on the Province’s website.

Scott Brooks
