Fort St. John
Monday, October 28, 2019
NewsRegional

PRRD expresses “extreme disappointment” in Premier’s lack of response regarding Caribou Recovery Leaders’ Table

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has written a letter, to Premier John Horgan, expressing extreme disappointment that the Board did not get an invitation to take part in the proposed Leaders’ Table regarding Caribou Recovery Agreements.

For months, the Regional District says it has been advocating for open and transparent communication regarding caribou recovery and has been asking the Province to provide them with a seat at the Leaders’ Table as the Province works towards a conservation and recovery plan.

The District also says it has requested a timely response regarding the request for an invitation to the Table.

The Regional District hopes that neighbouring communities and industries are not being ignored by the Province, like the District itself claims to have been, since the last meeting with Lorne Brownsey in late August.

Scott Brooks
