Public Hearing for Zoning Bylaw change

FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. – At a recent Public Hearing residents were given the opportunity to voice their opinions on the change to Zoning Bylaw No. 2470, 2019

Held on Monday, October 28th, 2019, at 6:00 PM in the City Hall Council Chambers, the staff of the city of Fort St. John updated its Zoning Bylaw.

The Zoning Bylaw outlines regulations such as allowed uses on properties, landscaping, setbacks and provides design guidelines for new development in critical areas around the city.

Changes will affect downtown, commercial, multiple family developments like apartments.

The update will provide a transparent and efficient system of land use within its boundaries to ensure orderly, economical, equitable and environmentally use, development and redevelopment of lands by following the city’s Official Community Plan Bylaw.

The staff of the city of Fort St. John have held a ‘Let’s Talk’ engagement, two open houses on the Zoning change, public notice and the public hearing.