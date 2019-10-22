Put on Your Dancin’ Shoes FSJ Senior’s Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and Area Senior Care Foundation is raising funds to support senior programs such as meals on wheels, light housekeeping and the Reach Out program with its Put on Your Dancin’ Shoes Fundraiser.

On Sunday, October 27th, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Seniors Hall located at 10908 – 100th Street, join for an afternoon social with a Chili Buffet for $10 entry fee.

$5.00 for your choice of pie, ice cream and coffee or tea.

FSJ & Area Senior Care Foundation shares, be prepared to dance to the music and enjoy the evening of fun.

