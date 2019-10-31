RCMP hold Entrance Exam Workshop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP Entrance Exam workshop is designed to provide an opportunity to prepare for the police officer RCMP Entrance Exam.

At the workshop, a recruiter will review the various components of the exam and review sample questions. You will also walk away with general test-taking strategies, tips and study resources to help prepare you for success.

Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 5:00 PM the workshop is being held at the Pomeroy Sports Centre located at 9324 96 Street.

You must pre-register for this workshop by calling; 1-877-726-7472

Or email the following information;

Your name

Email address or phone number

Date and location of the presentation

To; lmd_proactive_recruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Arrive 15 minutes prior to the presentation with identification.

We are the federal police force of Canada and unique in the world providing policing services at the international, federal, provincial and municipal levels and we are looking for people from across Canada to join us! states Constable Erika Dirsus, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Pro-Active Recruiting Unit.

If you or someone you know is thinking about becoming a police officer with the RCMP, visit rcmpcareers.ca.