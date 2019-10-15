-0.3 C
RCMP in Grande Prairie investigating suspicious death

Avatar Adam Reaburn

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – In the early morning hours of October 13, 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a residence in an apartment building on Poplar Drive.

On arrival, the RCMP discovered the body of an adult male. RCMP Major Crimes has taken carriage of the investigation. The scene is secure and there is no concern for public safety.

Next of kin notification has been completed. No further details will be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided once new information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

