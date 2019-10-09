RCMP remind drivers to use caution in school zones following seven tickets issued

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With being over a month into the school year, the Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to remind drivers to practice safe driving in school zones within the city.

On October 3, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., RCMP say they had to issue a total of seven violation tickets while on patrol in a local school zone.

RCMP are reminding drivers to keep children safe in school zones by slowing down your speed and by not driving distracted, by items such as electronics.

The posted speed limit in most school zones within Fort St. John is 30 km/h from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Drivers are also reminded to watch for school buses and be prepared to stop when the red flashing lights are activated and the stop sign is out.