Wednesday, October 30, 2019
RCMP seeks help from the public identifying vehicle and suspect

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report of an attempted break and enter at a rural property in Charlie Lake.

On October 3, 2019, at approximately 6:30 pm, a blue Volkswagen 4 door SUV drove onto the property, an unknown individual got out, wearing a mask and camouflage hoodie, and circled the residence.

The individual tapped on a window while the owners were in the residence.  The owner observed what they believed to be two additional individuals in the Volkswagen as the vehicle sped away.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact police.

If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact Cst CULLEN with the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca

