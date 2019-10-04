8.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Recipients of 100 Women Who Care funds upgrade bus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The recipients of the 100 Women Who Cares financial infusion, will be directing their funds towards a new wheelchair accessible bus.

The Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL), were chosen on September 15th, 2019, at the 100 Women Who Care event receiving $19,200.

Carmela Klassen, a woman that receives services through FSJACL, put together the presentation based on her own experience then presented her story to the women that attended the event.

Speaking about the difference the Association has made to her life, the attendees voted in favour of her cause.

Sheri Lynn Ashdown, the Employment Coordinator for the Fort St. John Association for Community Living, shared the money will be used to purchase a new wheelchair accessible bus as the Association has a home that has 5 residents that use wheelchairs.

A huge thank you to all the wonderful women who participated in the 100 Women Who Care event, our organization is very grateful for your support was shared to the FSJACL FB page.

To view the post; CLICK HERE 

To read more about 100 Women Who Care; CLICK HERE 

 

