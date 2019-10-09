-5.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Record number of Indigenous candidates and First Nations swing votes: AFN
Election

Record number of Indigenous candidates and First Nations swing votes: AFN

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations says there is a record number of Indigenous candidates in the federal election and First Nations voters could swing the vote in almost one in five ridings.

In an analysis to be released tomorrow, the national Indigenous advocacy organization says there are at least 62 First Nations, Metis and Inuit candidates running.

That’s a rise from the 54 Indigenous candidates who ran in 2015, when a record 10 were elected to Parliament.

The assembly also identifies 63 “priority districts” among the 338 across the country where First Nations voters could swing the vote.

Those include Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s riding of Regina Qu’Appelle and the northern Saskatchewan riding of Desnethe—Missinippi—Churchill River, where there are almost 23,000 eligible First Nations voters and the seat was won by 82 votes in 2015.

The assembly identifies priority districts as those where the eligible First Nations voting population is either larger than the margin of victory in the 2015 election, or is at least one per cent of total eligible voters and within five per cent of the margin of victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleEnvironmental report says federal parties must do more to fight climate change
Next articleComedy fundraiser at the LIDO for Adaura Cayford was a success

RECENT STORIES

Election

Environmental report says federal parties must do more to fight climate change

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — Environmental group Stand.earth has analysed the climate plans of four Canadian political parties and has determined none...
Read more
Election

Liberal Judy Sgro sorry for ‘insensitive’ comments about Trudeau’s blackface

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A Toronto Liberal candidate is apologizing for saying people in the black community told her their love for...
Read more
Election

Jagmeet Singh says he understands anger on climate behind civil disobedience

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — Jagmeet Singh says he understands why some people would resort to civil disobedience in the fight against...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Comedy fundraiser at the LIDO for Adaura Cayford was a success

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Comedy Tour Fundraiser, held at the LIDO was a success, with funds raised being given to the Cayford...

Record number of Indigenous candidates and First Nations swing votes: AFN

Environmental report says federal parties must do more to fight climate...

Liberal Judy Sgro sorry for ‘insensitive’ comments about Trudeau’s blackface

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.