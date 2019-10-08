Registered Hereford found butchered in local field

CECIL LAKE, B.C. – This past weekend a Hereford cow was found butchered in her field with her calf at her side amongst the rest of the herd.

Ashley Pugh shares she cannot make sense of why someone would do this to her best cow, she was a big cow who’s family line had been with Pugh’s for 15 – 20 years. She was quiet, gentle, friendly and would produce the best calves for her family.

Saturday, October 5th, 2019, Pugh’s husband and son would stop by the field in which their herd of cows were turned out to graze in. Alerted by a group of coyotes gathered in the area, the two would go closer to discover the remains of their beloved cow.

Pugh says her cow was on her back with her hide stretched out, her gut pile at the side of her remains and her back legs opened with her meat cleanly removed with visible knife marks. She was clearly deboned in the middle of the field, shared Pugh.

The alarming part for Pugh is that her cow’s ear was removed that had the tag and identification tattoo on it as well as the brand was removed from her hide.

“They took the meat, I don’t understand, taking the meat is awful in itself, but why take the ear and the brand, this is a whole new level of sick,” said Pugh.

Pugh shares being raised as a farmer you don’t turn people away, it is something that is taught to you, sharing if someone showed up on her property saying they were hungry, she would exchange work for food.

“You don’t turn anyone away, you just don’t,” said Pugh

It’s absolutely heartbreaking something like this would happen, shared Pugh. She goes on to express that these cows are more than just animals and that they encompass all parts of her family and family’s way of life. Pugh’s children have expressed their interest in growing up to continue to raise beef.

“Our cows are everything to us,” said Pugh

Pugh is urging neighbours to be steadfast and keep an eye out for vehicles in rural areas that are not familiar. Pay attention, and if something does not feel right, don’t be quick to pass it off. Pugh says, “ask questions and take pictures of licence plates if you need to.”