Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Sports

Registration now open for First Annual Turkey Trot

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the Peace Fusion Dance Society’s First Annual Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot, taking place on the Thanksgiving weekend, Sunday, October 13, is a fun run where participants can dress up in costumes and walk, trot, or run to raise funds to support the Peace Fusion Dance Society.

Participants can have the choice of taking part in the 10 or 5 km run or the kids’ 1 km dash.

Prizes and awards will be handed out to the best runners and for those who are best dressed in costume.

The cost to register is $40.00 for adults and $15.00 for participants ages 10 and under.

To register, you can visit strideandglide.ca.

The First Annual Turkey Trot is taking place on October 13 at the North Peace Leisure Pool. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with the first race starting at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, you can visit the Annual Turkey Trot FSJ Facebook page.

 

