Registration open for 59th Annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association is getting ready to host the 59th Annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel, which is set to take place on November 14 to 16.

Currently, Organizers are looking for participants and teams to sign up and register for this event.

Entry for the Bonspiel is limited to 32 teams for the weekend, so be sure to sign up as soon as possible to ensure a spot. The entry fee is $500 per team and the deadline to enter is November 11.

Events taking place during the Bonspiel include a ‘Rock the Hole’ event, music and dance, and a banquet.

The 59th Annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel is taking place November 14 to the 16 at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

For more information, call Neil Carlstrom at 250-263-7018 or Victor Moskalyk at 250-261-9449.