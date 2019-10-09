-5.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Registration still open for this Sunday's First Annual Turkey Trot
Sports

Registration still open for this Sunday’s First Annual Turkey Trot

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is still open for the Peace Fusion Dance Society’s First Annual Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot, taking place this Thanksgiving weekend, Sunday, October 13, is a fun run where participants can dress up in costumes and walk, trot, or run to raise funds to support the Peace Fusion Dance Society.

Participants can enter in the 10 or 5 km run or the kids’ 1 km dash.

Prizes and awards will be handed out to the best runners and for those who are best dressed in costume.

The cost to register is $40.00 for adults and $15.00 for participants ages 10 and under.

To register, you can visit strideandglide.ca.

The First Annual Turkey Trot is taking place on October 13 at the North Peace Leisure Pool. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with the first race starting at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, you can visit the Annual Turkey Trot FSJ Facebook page.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSpirit of Healthy Kids Regional Program
Next articleFire Prevention Week emphasizes the importance of preparedness

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Team Tardi wins Mens gold medal title at Curling Classic in Vernon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, were in Vernon on the weekend, October...
Read more
Sports

Changes for 2019-2020 NPHL season following Flyers’ leave of absence

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After Monday's announcement that the Fort St. John Flyers would be taking a one-year...
Read more
Sports

Flyers to take one-year leave of absence from NPHL for 2019-2020 season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers have announced that they will be taking a one-year...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Comedy fundraiser at the LIDO for Adaura Cayford was a success

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Comedy Tour Fundraiser, held at the LIDO was a success, with funds raised being given to the Cayford...

Record number of Indigenous candidates and First Nations swing votes: AFN

Environmental report says federal parties must do more to fight climate...

Liberal Judy Sgro sorry for ‘insensitive’ comments about Trudeau’s blackface

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.