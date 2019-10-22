Results of the Student Vote 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results of the 2019 Student Vote have now been released.

Student Vote Canada 2019 which coincided with the 2019 federal election had more than 1.1 million elementary and secondary school students who participated in the vote.

After learning about the electoral process, researching the parties and platforms, and debating Canada’s future, students cast their ballots for the official candidates running in their school’s riding.

Mr. Gonzales, Grade 10 teacher at the Energetic Learning Campus (ELC) put together the following chart highlighting the local votes, the federal election and the student vote results.

On October 21st, 2019 at 5:00 pm, 1,181,053 votes were reported from 7,855 schools, with results from 338 federal ridings.

The Liberal Party took 22.3% of the popular vote and won 110 seats, forming a minority government. Justin Trudeau won in his riding of Papineau.

took 22.3% of the popular vote and won 110 seats, forming a minority government. won in his riding of Papineau. The NDP will form the official opposition with 24.8% of the popular vote and 99 seats. Jagmeet Singh won his seat in Burnaby South.

form the official opposition with 24.8% of the popular vote and 99 seats. won his seat in Burnaby South. The Conservative Party took 25.1% of the popular vote and won 94 seats. Andrew Scheer won his seat in Regina—Qu’Appelle.

25.1% of the popular vote and won 94 seats. won his seat in Regina—Qu’Appelle. The Green Party took 18.2% of the popular vote and won 28 seats. Elizabeth May won her seat in Saanich—Gulf Islands.

18.2% of the popular vote and won 28 seats. won her seat in Saanich—Gulf Islands. The Bloc Québecois took 1.3% of the popular vote and won 9 seats. Yves-François Blanchet did not win his seat in Beloeil—Chambly.

These results include two ties: Newmarket-Aurora is tied between the Conservatives and NDP, and Niagara Centre is tied between the NDP and Liberals.

“We are thrilled with the turnout for Student Vote Canada 2019,” says Taylor Gunn, President and CEO of CIVIX Canada. “We are grateful for all the teachers that dedicated time and energy to cultivating the next generation of voters.”

“Elections Canada is proud to have helped make Student Vote Canada 2019 possible,” says Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada. “This program is one of the ways we educate future voters and help raise active citizens.”

To view the complete results of the Student Vote; CLICK HERE.

To view more about the Student Vote; CLICK HERE.