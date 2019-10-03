5.9 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Risk Trudeau blackface photos could be exploited ahead of vote: U.S. study
Election

Risk Trudeau blackface photos could be exploited ahead of vote: U.S. study

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A new U.S. study warns Canadians that the photos and video of Justin Trudeau in black- and brownface are ripe for exploitation by those seeking to spread confusion, division and hate ahead of the Oct. 21 vote.

Researchers from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center say they are already seeing fake images related to the controversy circulating online.

They say they expect those will gain wider prominence just ahead of the Oct. 21 vote as part of deliberate or even unintentional misinformation campaigns.

The group suggests that Trudeau’s inability to say for certain whether he wore skin-darkening makeup more than the three times he’s acknowledged creates more uncertainty that can be used to fuel hoaxes.

The research is being released today in connection with a Canadian study that found discussions on social media of the controversy largely disappeared after three days. 

The Digital Democracy Project findings suggest as well that the social-media discussions were not hijacked by those seeking to drive the debate in a particular direction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3,  2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleScheer chides Trudeau for second plane for campaign cargo during debate
Next articleManning Centre a primary backer for series of ‘Proud’ Facebook pages

RECENT STORIES

Election

Leaders scatter after first French-language debate, hoping to find momentum

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — With another major debate behind them, the federal party leaders are scattering today. They're all hoping that when...
Read more
Election

Four party leaders churn out the ‘baloney’ at French-language debate

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Four federal leaders took the stage for the French-language TVA debate Wednesday night — and in the heat...
Read more
Election

Manning Centre a primary backer for series of ‘Proud’ Facebook pages

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Manning Centre is a driving financial force behind a network of anti-Liberal Facebook pages pumping out political...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Scheer chides Trudeau for second plane for campaign cargo during debate

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau defended his campaign's use of a second plane to ferry cargo after his Conservative opponent Andrew Scheer criticized him for the extra air transport during...

Trudeau, Bloc’s Blanchet spar over Quebec’s Bill-21 in French language debate

In debate, Bloc leader says only his party represents the Quebec...

Rotary Club of Fort St John donates over $9,600 to support...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.