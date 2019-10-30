4.8 C
NewsRegional

Roadblock at access road to the Black Swan Energy plant due to propane leak

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As of 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission is reporting that a roadblock is in place on the access road to the Black Swan Energy plant, approximately 30 km north of Wonowon.

According to the OGC, the reason for the road closure is due to a propane leak at the plant.

The OGC says the plant has been temporarily evacuated and there are no injuries reported and no landowners are impacted.

We will continue to monitor the situation as updates become available from the OGC.

Previous articleSuncor income falls on lower prices, refinery margins, despite higher production
Next articleB.C. climate plan improves target details, transparency, says minister

