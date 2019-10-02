Rotary Club of Fort St John donates over $9,600 to support local senior care

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On September 26, the Rotary Club of Fort St. John made a donation to support senior care within the community.

This year, the Rotary Club was able to raise and donate $9,660 to the Fort St. John and Area Senior Care Foundation.

The funds were raised through a dinner theatre earlier this year produced by Stage North called ‘Tony and Tina’s Wedding’.

Rotarian, Marva Kosick, says the funds raised will help support the care that is provided to seniors within the community.

“They can do a lot with that money. It’ll help them to do a lot for seniors in our district, things we don’t even think about, that they can cover… they do so many things for senior care in Fort St. John.”

According to Kosick, each year, the Rotary Club chooses to raise funds for a different senior care organization through dinner theatre tickets.

The Fort St. John and Area Senior Care Foundation was founded in 1994 to help provide seniors with the care they need to maintain a quality of life.