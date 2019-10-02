Roundtable Meetings scheduled this Fall for Electoral Area ‘D’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Regional District Electoral Area ‘D’ Director, Leonard Hiebert, will be hosting a series of Roundtable Meetings this Fall.

According to the Regional District, the Roundtable Meetings will give residents the opportunity to meet with their Area Director about the projects and issues that are important or on-going within the community.

A total of five Roundtable Meetings are scheduled to take place in Electoral Area ‘D’ during October and November.

The first scheduled meeting will be taking place on October 21 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Tower Lake Hall.

The other meetings to follow are October 28 at the Doe River Hall, November 6 at the Tupper Hall, November 18 at the Bessborough Hall, and November 25 at the Cutbank Hall. All meetings are to take place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Director Leonard Hiebert at 250-784-3200 or email leonard.hiebert@prrd.bc.ca.