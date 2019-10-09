Rural Water Dispensing Station to be closed Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of ongoing repairs, the City of Fort St. John is advising residents that the Rural Water Dispensing Station on 116 Street will inaccessible to all users.

As of 3:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, the Rural Water Dispensing Station will be closed for both commercial and residential users.

During the week, since Monday, the residential side has been completely closed with limited access to the commercial side.

According to the City, residential users can continue to access the Charlie Lake Water Dispensing Station which is located at 13074 Lakeshore Drive.

Repairs to the Rural Water Dispensing Station on 116 Street is expected to be completed by this Friday, October 11.

Updates can be found by visiting the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page.