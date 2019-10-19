Saturday morning power outage reported near North Peace Regional Airport

UPDATE – As of 10:25 a.m., B.C. Hydro estimates that the power could be restored by 11:45 a.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting of a power outage this morning, Saturday, in the subdivision near the North Peace Regional Airport.

According to B.C. Hydro, the power went out this morning at around 8:43 a.m. and the cause is believed to be a downed power line.

Hydro says crews have been assigned to fix the issue and a total of 29 customers are affected by the outage.

There is currently no time as to when power will be restored.

For further updates, visit B.C. Hydro’s power outage map.