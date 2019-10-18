2.6 C
Friday, October 18, 2019
Scheer claims a Liberal-NDP coalition government will hike the GST

Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is demanding Liberals “have the guts” to explain what taxes will be raised to secure NDP support in a coalition government.

Scheer is campaigning in Fredericton this morning hoping to take back seats in Atlantic Canada where the Liberals won every riding four years ago.

He is trying to sow seeds of concern about a hypothetical Liberal-NDP coalition that could arise if no party wins a majority of seats in Monday’s election.

He is claiming the Liberals and NDP would hike the GST to 7.5 per cent — although neither of those parties has ever mentioned raising the tax.

Scheer says he is only showing Canadians the possible ways a NDP-Liberal coalition would pay for their promises.

Scheer is also being challenged about other claims he has made about the Liberals plans, including introducing a tax on home sales and decriminalizing all hard drugs — neither of which are on the table from the Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press

