0.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Scheer heads to historic Liberal riding to urge Canadians to vote out...
Election

Scheer heads to historic Liberal riding to urge Canadians to vote out government

Canadian Press Canadian Press

REGINA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in his political hometown of Regina using the waning hours of the election to campaign against a longtime Liberal.

Scheer headed this morning to the riding belonging to Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale, who has been in politics for nearly 45 years, the majority of them at the federal level.

But his seat is one of many Liberal seats the Conservatives are hoping to seize today as part of their push towards forming government.

Several of the most senior people in the Conservative party were alongside Scheer for a get-out-the-vote effort in Goodale’s riding.

The polls have the Conservatives and Liberals running neck-and-neck nationally, but in some regions — like Quebec — the Conservatives are no longer showing as much support as they’d hoped.

Later today, Scheer will cast a ballot in his home riding of Regina—Qu’Appelle, which he has represented in the House of Commons since 2004.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win weekend series at home over Whitecourt Wolverines; raises over $3,000 for Adaura
Next articleBusy weekend for NPSS Grizzlies Volleyball and Cross Country

RECENT STORIES

Election

LIVE RESULTS – Live election night results

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Watch this page for Live Election night results.  The first results are expected from...
Read more
Election

‘Battle for Quebec’ to be decided today amid climate of renewed nationalism

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — After weeks of wooing Quebec voters, Canada's would-be prime ministers can only wait for the ballots to be counted in...
Read more
Election

‘Hung Parliament’ could give Governor General tricky line to walk

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — With Canada facing a potential minority government after votes are cast Monday, Governor General Julie Payette, the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

LIVE RESULTS – Live election night results

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Watch this page for Live Election night results.  The first results are expected from after 4 p.m. Pacific time. Polls...

Dog Adoption Event at Zoo Foods

Fort St. John RCMP looking for youths in Mischief matter

Shell makes $10,000 donation to Fort St. John Association for Community...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.