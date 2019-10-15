-0.3 C
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Election
Election

Scheer in Quebec, fighting against rise in support for Bloc Quebecois

Canadian Press Canadian Press

QUEBEC — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer heads to Quebec today, a province where he’s taking on not just the Liberals and NDP, but also the Bloc Quebecois.

Scheer is now actively campaigning against the threat of a coalition Liberal-NDP government, bringing up the issue several times yesterday during campaign events in Winnipeg.

But in Quebec, rising support for the BQ suggests that party could elect enough MPs to hold a powerful position in the event of a minority government.

Scheer says the priority of the Bloc is to work towards another referendum on separation for Quebec, and discounts needing to work with them to advance the interests of Quebecers.

The Conservatives entered the campaign hoping to double their seat count in Quebec; at the dissolution of Parliament, they held 11 seats.

A difficult performance for Scheer in the first debate saw them scale back some of those expectations, and growing support for the BQ is further holding back that goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Previous articleSome disabled Canadians feeling left out of discussion during election campaign
Next articleRe-elected Liberal government would stand up for abortion rights in NB: Trudeau

