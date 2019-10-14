1.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Scheer says Conservative government would quickly implement promised tax credits
Election

Scheer says Conservative government would quickly implement promised tax credits

Canadian Press Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Andrew Scheer says an elected Conservative government would implement some of its proposed tax credits within 100 days of convening Parliament.

The Conservatives say they would table a fiscal update within 45 days of forming government that would include implementing tax credits for green home renovations, public transit and children’s arts and fitness programs by Jan. 1, 2020.

Scheer is making the announcement in Winnipeg.

The announcement follows an earlier news release in which the Conservatives pushed for a majority government by warning against a potential Liberal-NDP coalition.

The Conservatives claim that if the Liberals emerge from Oct. 21 needing NDP support to retain power, it would mean an even higher carbon tax than currently planned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 14, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleSome facts and figures about Charleswood St. James Assiniboia Headingley

RECENT STORIES

Election

Some facts and figures about Charleswood St. James Assiniboia Headingley

Canadian Press -
Charleswood St. James Assiniboia Headingley This west Winnipeg riding has switched between Conservative and Liberal in recent decades. Former Conservative...
Read more
Election

‘Behind until proven otherwise:’ Liberals facing uphill fight in Winnipeg

Canadian Press -
WINNIPEG — The Liberal wave of 2015 was especially pronounced in Winnipeg, where the Grits took seven of eight...
Read more
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Winniepg South Centre

Canadian Press -
Winnipeg South Centre This urban and suburban riding has been staunchly Liberal for the last three decades, except for the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Liberals hit Ontario’s manufacturing heartland, singing praises of new NAFTA

Canadian Press -
WINDSOR, Ont. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is targeting voters in Ontario's struggling manufacturing heartland, billing his government's NAFTA rescue mission as a critical...

Climate activist Greta Thunberg tweets that she plans to visit Alberta

As Liberals, NDP skirmish, Scheer sets sights on Prime Minister’s Office

Where the party leaders are Monday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.