Scheer says Conservative government would quickly implement promised tax credits

WINNIPEG — Andrew Scheer says an elected Conservative government would implement some of its proposed tax credits within 100 days of convening Parliament.

The Conservatives say they would table a fiscal update within 45 days of forming government that would include implementing tax credits for green home renovations, public transit and children’s arts and fitness programs by Jan. 1, 2020.

Scheer is making the announcement in Winnipeg.

The announcement follows an earlier news release in which the Conservatives pushed for a majority government by warning against a potential Liberal-NDP coalition.

The Conservatives claim that if the Liberals emerge from Oct. 21 needing NDP support to retain power, it would mean an even higher carbon tax than currently planned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 14, 2019.

The Canadian Press