Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Scheer would cut foreign aid by 25%, focus help on kids in conflict zones

Canadian Press Canadian Press

TORONTO — Andrew Scheer says a Conservative government would reduce foreign aid spending by 25 per cent, cutting funding for middle- and upper-income countries and hostile regimes.

Scheer says the savings would go toward his party’s plans for a universal tax cut and various tax credits.

He says he would also redirect $700 million to countries that need it the most, with a focus on support for children in conflict zones.

Scheer, speaking today about his foreign policy, says he would provide additional military and non-military support to Ukraine.

And he’s accusing Justin Trudeau of being a weak leader on the world stage, saying the scandals that have plagued his Liberal government have harmed Canada’s international reputation.

The Conservatives are also promising to restore the office of religious freedom, a Harper-era unit of Global Affairs Canada that advocated for threatened religious minorities until it was shuttered by the Liberals in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press

