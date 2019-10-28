-8.6 C
A team of students as they get ready to launch their catapult as part of the Second Annual 'Punkin Chuckin Challenge' at NPSS. Source Moneca Conway
News

School District 60 hosts Second Annual Punkin Chuckin Challenge

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students from across School District 60 came together to throw pumpkins for the sake of fun and education.

On October 18, teams from elementary schools met at North Peace Secondary School for the Second Annual ‘Punkin Chuckin Challenge’.

According to School District 60 Career Programs Coordinator, Moneca Conway, this Challenge is inspired by the Applied, Design, Skills and Technology curriculum and is designed to inspire creativity and ingenuity.

For the Challenge, every school received a small kit to build a mini-catapult and sent up to two teams to compete against other schools to see who could fling their pumpkin the furthest.

Baldonnel Elementary School managed to come in first with at 29.7 metres, while Prespatou came in second at 28 metres, and Ecole Central coming in third a 7 metres.

This Challenge was the first of three student challenges that are held throughout the school year.

