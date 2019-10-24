School District 60 sees little change in enrolment for 2019-2020 school year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent School District 60 Board meeting, an update on the student enrolment numbers were provided for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to School District Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, the School District’s enrolment was relatively flat as it did not see much change when compared to last year’s enrolment numbers.

This year’s enrolment for schools within the District is up by 20 students, only about 30 less than what was projected in the Spring.

Currently, according to Petrucci, 6,024 students are attending School District 60 schools.

Despite the flat enrolment, Petrucci says he is thankful that the numbers did not go down further, given the announcements of mill closures and curtailments that effected the community earlier in the year.

The School District receives its funding based on student enrolment and attendance numbers.