School District 60 to hold Job Fair on October 28

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is putting out the call for applicants as they look to fill various positions.

According to School District 60 Human Resources Officer, Crystal Jessen, the District will be holding a job fair as they have had very little applicants for some of the open full-time positions.

Jessen says they currently have three openings for Educational Assistants, an opening for an Indigenous Support Worker, and one opening for a school bus driver.

Besides full-time positions, Jessen also says the School District is always looking for employees to join the casual list.

On-site at the job fair will be supervisors from different departments to answer questions that applicants may have.

The School District 60 Job Fair is taking place on October 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Board Office.

For more information, you can visit prn.bc.ca.