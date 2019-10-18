FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – SD60 students, participated in National Student Vote Week.

SD60 shares, students learning about the government is part of the social studies curriculum in BC. National Student Vote Week is an excellent way to make connections between the curriculum and the importance of voting at local, provincial, and national levels.

ELC students have been learning in class about Canadian politics and the Election with a school vote on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019. Dr. Kearney Middle School also participated in the program.

Student Vote is a learning program that gives students the opportunity of first-hand experience and knowledge of Canadian politics and the voting process.

National Student Vote week runs from Tuesday, October 15th to Friday, October 18th, 2019, in schools across Canada. Schools that registered with the program received a Student Vote Election Manual, ballot boxes, voting screens and ballots.

