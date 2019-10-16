2.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Second non-medical cannabis retail store soon to open doors

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a long wait for retail cannabis stores in Fort St. John, the city will soon see the opening of its second shop.

Hive Cannabis located at #9911-100 Avenue, in the location of the old Northwest News, says they are looking to be open early November. Hive has already established a social media presence geared to residents.

Neil Rockerbee, the owner of Hive shares, the Fort St. John location, is one of six shops that are currently under the company’s name. They are similar in their design with modern decor while being run by knowledgable people.

Hive’s shop hours will be;

  • Monday to Wednesday 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
  • Thursday to Saturday 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
  • Sunday 11:00 to 6:00 pm

Currently, there is only one non-medical cannabis retail store in Fort St. John. Cannabis Corner opened its doors on Friday, October 11th, 2019, at 6:00 pm.

The government also has a retail store location actively under construction on 100th Street.

Election News

