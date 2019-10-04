Sections of 102 Street to be closed this weekend for installation of traffic signalization upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John would like to notify drivers of a road closure that will be taking place this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, October 5, the City says crews will be working on the installation of left-hand traffic signalization on 102 Street near 100 Avenue which will cause the closure of portions of 102 Street.

According to the City, on Saturday, 102 Street between 100 Avenue and 101 Avenue and on Sunday, 102 Street between 99 Avenue and 100 Avenue will be closed.

The City is reminding drivers to obey all construction signage, the instruction of flaggers, and reduce speed to keep workers safe.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the weekend and further updates can be found by visiting the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page.