Monday, October 21, 2019
Shell makes $10,000 donation to Fort St. John Association for Community Living

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the fundraising event ‘Of the Vine’ for the Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL), Shell donated $10,000 towards the purchase of a new wheelchair accessible bus.

Mindy-Lou Henyu, on behalf of Shell, presented the cheque for $10,000 on stage.

The FSJACL was a recent recipient of $19,200 from the 100 Women Who Care Event.

Sheri Lynn Ashdown, the Employment Coordinator for the FSJACL, shared, the money will be used to purchase a new wheelchair accessible bus. One of the Association’s homes has five residents that use wheelchairs.

The sold-out fundraiser, ‘Of the Vine,’ was held Saturday, October 19th, 2019, at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre with entertainment by Dayna Manning and Nat Baimel.

To view more about, Of the Vine; CLICK HERE 

To view more about, 100 Women who Care; CLICK HERE 

 

 

