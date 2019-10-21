Shell makes $10,000 donation to Fort St. John Association for Community Living

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the fundraising event ‘Of the Vine’ for the Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL), Shell donated $10,000 towards the purchase of a new wheelchair accessible bus.

Mindy-Lou Henyu, on behalf of Shell, presented the cheque for $10,000 on stage.

The FSJACL was a recent recipient of $19,200 from the 100 Women Who Care Event.

Sheri Lynn Ashdown, the Employment Coordinator for the FSJACL, shared, the money will be used to purchase a new wheelchair accessible bus. One of the Association’s homes has five residents that use wheelchairs.

The sold-out fundraiser, ‘Of the Vine,’ was held Saturday, October 19th, 2019, at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre with entertainment by Dayna Manning and Nat Baimel.

