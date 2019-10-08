-4.4 C
News

Shoppers Drug Mart WestJet Raffle

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Friday at Shoppers Drug Mart will be the annual WestJet Raffle in support of the FSJ Hospital Foundation.

The draw is an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination.

Tickets are $20, and there are 500 tickets available at Shoppers Drug Mart this Friday, October 11th, 2019, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The draw will take place at 6:00 PM. 

The FSJ Hospital Foundation and Shoppers Drug Mart Fort St. John are raising funds to purchase an Arthroscopic Camera Head to assist gynecology surgical procedures with visualization, diagnosis and treatment of problems. 

The Growing Women’s Health Campaign by Shoppers Drug Mart is in support of the FSJ Hospital Foundation. The campaign runs from October 6th to November 2nd, 2019. Customers can purchase a leaf, flower, bird or butterfly to add to the store display.

Staff are preparing bake sales, raffles and more ways to participate in supporting women’s health in the community.

For the past eight years, Shoppers Drug Mart Fort St. John has been the national fundraising winner of all the participating Growing Women’s Health Campaign locations across Canada.

Shoppers Drug Mart has donated over $180,000 to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE. 

Election News

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
