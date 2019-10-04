8.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Election
Election

Singh brushes off Green complaint about abortion-related social media posts

Canadian Press Canadian Press

SASKATOON — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is brushing aside demands from the Greens that his party apologize for social media posts that Green candidates hold anti-abortion positions.

On Monday, a report from PressProgress — a project of the Broadbent Institute, which is named for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent — raised questions about whether Green candidates, if elected, would quash any effort to reopen the abortion debate.

This morning, the Greens said the party filed a complaint with the Broadbent Institute and issued a statement demanding an apology from the New Democrats after that party’s candidates circulated the report on social media.

Singh is brushing aside the demand, saying there are Green candidates that don’t have a clear position on a woman’s right to access abortion services.

Speaking in a province that has been the historical home of the NDP, Singh says Canadians would have access to a universal pharmacare system and publicly-funded dental plans by 2020 if the New Democrats are elected to govern on Oct. 21.

Singh put a timeline on the program at the first of two campaign stops today in two different provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
