Saturday, October 12, 2019
Singh promises programs, funding to get new jobs for oilsands workers

Canadian Press

BRAMPTON, Ont. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pledging to help oilsands workers find new jobs outside the sector if his party forms government and implements its plan to combat climate change.

His party’s climate change plan calls for cutting subsidies to oil and gas companies as a way to fuel the transition towards renewable energy sources — part of a general pledge shared by the NDP, Greens and Liberals to cut emissions over the coming years.

But the promise does not always resonate well among oil industry workers who are hearing that they’ll be out of a job.

Singh is promising to take some of the billions in revenues the party is banking from taxing those whose wealth exceeds $20 million and putting it towards helping those workers in Alberta find new jobs.

He also says that New Democrat pledges to help retrofit homes and buildings, and build 500,000 affordable housing units would be avenues for resource-sector workers to apply their skills.

The future of the oilsands — key to Alberta’s economy — has been a divisive issue for New Democrats federally and provincially over the past few years, and has even rippled through the labour movement, with unionized workers in the oilpatch and building pipelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 12, 2019.

