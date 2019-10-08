-4.4 C
One of the two diversion tunnels located on the north bank of Site C. Photo by Scott Brooks
Site C sees more increases in employment for month of August

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of August 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project saw an increase from 4,797 in July to 4,870 in August.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,701 which is 76 percent of the workers.

Out of those 3,701 workers, 887 or 21 percent represented the Peace River Regional District which is up from July’s numbers of 842.

The total number of apprentices employed on the project decreased 204 in July to 184 during the month of August.

The number of Indigenous people working on the Project continued to see an increase from 377 in July to 418 in August.

Women working on the Project saw a slight increase from 570 in July to 573 in August.

