News

Sneak Peak video of Fort St. John Fire Department’s new Hazmat-Command Vehicle

Avatar Tracy Teves

Fort St. John Hazmat Walk-Around

Check out this super technical hazmat vehicle that we just built. Fire Chief Fred Burrows of the City of Fort St John Fire Department provides an in-depth overview of the department's new hazmat/command vehicle, built by SVI Trucks and sold by Safetek Firetrucks.ca's Profire Emergency Equipment.

Posted by SVI Trucks on Tuesday, 1 October 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – SVI has posted a video of the new Hazmat-Command Vehicle the Fort St. John Fire Department will be receiving.

The new vehicle was budgeted at $1.004 million by the city of Fort St. John; CLICK HERE  for more information.

Fire Chief Fred Burrows shares the new vehicle should be arriving next week.

In the video, Chief Fred Burrows introduces the vehicle built by SVI with safetekfiretrucks.ca and Profire Emergency Equipment. Burrow tells viewers the mobile unit will serve well for Fort St. John, which is made up of Oil and Gas Development and Agriculture with lots of hazardous stuff in the community.

The Department services 16 square miles for fire protection and over 200 km of highway rescue, shared Burrows.

The vehicle was custom designed to be a command vehicle to support service when there is an emergency and in particular hazmat situations.

The video does a complete walk around and walkthrough of the command apparatus that shows it was designed to be an asset to emergency personnel.

 

