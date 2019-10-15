0.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Election
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

Canadian Press Canadian Press

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

Voters in this riding north of Toronto will face an interesting choice this election. In 2015, they narrowly elected retired Air Force captain Leona Alleslev as a Liberal MP. But in September 2018 she crossed the floor to join the Conservative caucus, saying she felt her questions about the Liberal government’s performance on crucial files such as the economy, trade and defence were “met with silence” and she had to leave the party to openly criticize it.

Population: 115,227, according to the 2016 census

Major communities: Aurora, Richmond Hill

Incumbent: Leona Alleslev, Conservative

Main challengers: Leah Taylor Roy, a business executive, is running for the Liberals; Aaron Brown, a University of Toronto student, for the NDP; Timothy Flemming, a chartered professional accountant for the Greens; Priya Patel, a lawyer, for the People’s Party of Canada.

Election history: Leona Alleslev won the riding for the Liberals in 2015, beating the Conservative incumbent, Costas Menegakis, by just 1,093 votes. The riding was a new one in 2015, redistributed from Newmarket-Aurora, Oak Ridges-Markham and Richmond Hill.

Fun fact: Richmond Hill, with a large population of Chinese immigrants, reportedly banned the number four from new street addresses several years ago because the word sounds like “death” in Chinese languages and therefore has negative connotations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
