Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Avalon
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Avalon

Canadian Press

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Avalon

Greg Malone of Newfoundland sketch comedy group CODCO makes a run for federal office, hoping to win the Avalon riding for the Greens. He’s up against incumbent Liberal Ken McDonald, elected in 2015 to represent the riding that covers most of Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula. People here have consistently voted Liberal in recent elections, but the Greens are hoping a household name like Malone could be the candidate to lead a breakthrough for the party in the province.

Population: 86,494 (Elections Canada)

Major communities: Bay Roberts, Cupids, Ferryland, Placentia, Conception Bay South

Incumbent: Ken McDonald, former mayor of Conception Bay South.

Main challengers: Green party candidate Greg Malone, activist and former star of sketch comedy series CODCO; Progressive Conservative Matthew Chapman, a schoolteacher; Lea Mary Movelle, community researcher, activist, and poet for the NDP.

Election history: The riding was created in 2003 from three other ridings that covered parts of the St. John’s area and communities on the Avalon Peninsula. Avalon has elected one Conservative since 2004 and but otherwise has voted Liberal.

Fun fact: The town of Cupids, originally Cupers Cove, on Conception Bay was the site of the first English settlement in Canada. Bristol merchant John Guy and a small group of colonists arrived in 1610 and built at least 16 structures, including a fort, mills and a brew house. Cupids continues to attract archaeologists every summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
