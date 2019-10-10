-2 C
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Charlottetown

Canadian Press

CHARLOTTETOWN — Charlottetown

Tiny Prince Edward Island caught Canada’s attention this spring when the provincial Greens made a promising run at forming government. The Green party lost to the Progressive Conservatives, but Islanders elected eight Green representatives, making the party became the province’s official Opposition ahead of the Liberals. The notable surge could spell hope for Elizabeth May’s federal Greens as the party eyes a breakthrough in Atlantic Canada.

Population: 36,094 (Statistics Canada).

Incumbent: Liberal Sean Casey.

Main challengers: Green candidate Darcie Lanthier, who has served an interim leader of the provincial Greens; Conservative Robert A. Campbell, a retired police officer; New Democrat Joe Byrne, leader of the provincial NDP who ran against Casey in 2015.

Election history: The riding was readjusted as Charlottetown in 2004, mostly from the former riding of Hillsborough. Liberals have represented the area under both names since 1988.

Fun Fact: The last two MPs elected in Charlottetown have been Liberals named Shawn or Sean. Shawn Murphy was first elected in 2000 and represented the riding before Sean Casey was elected in 2011.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press

